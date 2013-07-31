By Greg Roumeliotis
| NEW YORK, July 31
NEW YORK, July 31 Private equity firm American
Securities LLC is exploring a possible sale of specialty
chemicals manufacturer General Chemical Corp that could fetch
more than $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said
this week.
The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company, which provides
water treatment products used by municipalities and ingredients
used in prescription drugs, is working with Barclays Plc
on the potential sale, the people said.
The people asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential. American Securities and Barclays declined to
comment, while a General Chemical executive did not respond to a
request for comment.
General Chemical produces organic and inorganic chemicals
for industries that also include food and beverage, pulp and
paper, industrial processing and agriculture, according to
American Securities' website.
American Securities took General Chemical private in 2009
for $673 million, including assumption of $262 million in debt
and liabilities, according to a note at the time by Moody's
Investors Service Inc.
Specialty chemical companies can make appealing acquisitions
for industrial conglomerates. Last year, buyout firm AEA
Investors LP sold Houghton International Inc, a U.S. producer of
metalworking fluids and other chemicals, to a unit of
family-owned Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group for $1.05
billion.
Public specialty chemical companies traded at an average 9.7
times 12-month EBITDA to the end of May, according to a June
report by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.
New York-based American Securities invests in companies with
revenues ranging from $500 million to $2 billion and has more
than $8 billion in assets under management, according to its
website.