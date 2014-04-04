WASHINGTON, April 4 General Dynamics Corp
said on Friday that the U.S. Army denied its protest about the
terms of multibillion-dollar competition for a new armored
vehicle.
General Dynamics spokesman Pete Keating said the company
would study the Army's ruling and decide on the next steps to
take.
The company has 10 days to file a protest with the
Government Accountability Office, an arm of Congress that rules
on federal contract disputes.
The company says it believes the Army's rules for the
competition are skewed to favor BAE System Plc's
tracked Bradley Fighting Vehicle, while putting General Dynamics
wheeled Stryker vehicles at a disadvantage.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)