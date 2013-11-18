BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 General Dynamics Corp : * Board elects Aiken to be chief financial officer; Redd to retire at year-end * Says Aiken to be CFO of co, effective January 1, 2014, to succeed L. Hugh
Redd II, who has informed co of his intention to retire * Jason W. Aiken is senior vice president and CFO of Gulfstream Aerospace a
wholly owned unit of General Dynamics * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: