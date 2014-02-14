WASHINGTON Feb 14 U.S. weapons maker General
Dynamics Corp said on Friday it had won a contract valued
at up to $13 billion from the Canadian government to build
military and commercial vehicles for an international customer.
General Dynamics said the 14-year contract had an initial
value of $10 billion, but could be worth up to $13 billion if
all options were exercised.
The company did not identify the customer, but Canadian
Trade Minister Ed Fast issued a statement saying the vehicles
would be sold to Saudi Arabia. He described the deal as the
largest export win in Canada's history.