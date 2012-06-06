WASHINGTON, June 6 General Dynamics on
Wednesday announced that Chief Executive Jay Johnson will retire
at the end of the year, to be succeeded by Phebe Novakovic, who
took over as chief operating officer and president last month.
Johnson, who celebrated his 66th birthday this week, will
receive a bonus of $3.6 million, plus an additional $825,000 for
consulting services through the end of June, General Dynamics
said a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Novakovic, 54, a one-time CIA officer, was running the
company's marine division before being named president and chief
operating officer in March.
She had the strong backing of Nick Chabraja, the powerful
former chief executive of the company who still holds a seat on
the board, according to sources familiar with the process.
The same sources had predicted in March that Johnson would
leave his position within a year, making room for Novakovic
would to move up to the top spot, but an announcement had not
been expected until later in the year.
The General Dynamics' board made the decision at a regular
meeting on Wednesday.
Johnson, a former Navy fighter pilot who rose to become a
four-star admiral and chief of naval operations, said the timing
of the changes made sense.
"The company is on an excellent financial footing,
our operational performance is unmatched and our leadership team
is very robust. This is the right time to transition," he said
in a statement released by the company.
General Dynamics cited development of a new double-V hull
Stryker combat vehicle, which protects soldiers from roadside
bomb attacks, was among its most significant operational
achievements during Johnson's tenure.
It said Johnson also oversaw the start of two-per-year
production of Virginia-class attack submarines, and the final
development of two new aircraft for Gulfstream, the
ultra-long-range Gulfstream G650 and the super mid-sized
Gulfstream G280. Both aircraft are scheduled to enter service
this year.
Johnson joined General Dynamics in 2003.