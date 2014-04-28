April 28 General Dynamics Corp, the maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and naval ships, said its unit had received a contract worth $17.6 billion from the U.S. Navy for the construction of ten submarines.

The construction of the first submarine will begin on May 1 and the delivery of the 10th submarine is scheduled for 2023, General Dynamics said in a statement. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)