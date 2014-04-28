BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
April 28 General Dynamics Corp, the maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and naval ships, said its unit had received a contract worth $17.6 billion from the U.S. Navy for the construction of ten submarines.
The construction of the first submarine will begin on May 1 and the delivery of the 10th submarine is scheduled for 2023, General Dynamics said in a statement. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.