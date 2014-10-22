BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
WASHINGTON Oct 22 General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday raised its guidance for earnings per share in the full 2014 year to $7.60 to $7.70, up about $0.25 from its earlier forecast.
Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts on an earnings call that the company had raised its guidance due to higher revenues, the expectation of higher operating earnings in three of the company's four divisions and a modestly lower tax rate.
Novakovic also said she expected the aerospace sector to see "very strong" orders in the fourth quarter after the introduction of two new aircraft this month. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
NEW YORK, April 19 Fox News has decided to part ways with star host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, New York magazine reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources briefed on the discussions.