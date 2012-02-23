Feb 23 General Dynamics Corp said
on Thursday that its new G650 Gulfstream business jet was
already bolstering margins in its aerospace sector and that
margins on the plane could reach unprecedented levels once it
reaches full rate production.
Chief Executive Officer Jay Johnson told an investor
conference that General Dynamics was very pleased with progress
on manufacturing the new business jet at a facility built for
that purpose in Savannah, Georgia.
The first jets coming off that production line were already
adding to margins in the sector. "As we hit full rate
production, you're going to see this airplane exceed ...
anything we've ever done at Gulfstream," Johnson told a
conference hosted by Barclays Capital in Miami.
Johnson said the company was increasing the efficiency of
the G650 production line "essentially every day," flight testing
was going well, and demand remained strong for the new plane,
which he said would redefine the "top end of the business jet
market" when it enters service around midyear.
Johnson said the company saw a huge international market for
business jets, but North America was also showing encouraging
signs of recovery. "It's not a stampede, but it's certainly
coming back," he said.
General Dynamics has a more muted outlook for defense, given
expected declines in spending over the next five years, Johnson
said, but added that the fiscal 2013 budget reflected steady
orders for the shipbuilding and information systems sectors.
Ground vehicles were scaled back more, but General Dynamics
would work hard with U.S. lawmakers to increase proposed funding
for the M-1 Abrams tank program, he said.
"We know we've got some work to do," he added. "We're
prepared to do it."
Johnson said that while U.S. spending on military vehicles
was going down, the Pentagon was continuing to move ahead with
plans to replace the workhorse Humvee and build a new ground
combat vehicle in future years.
International sales are also expected to account for a
growing share of revenues in that sector, he said.
Johnson said orders for its information systems division
would probably be back-weighted toward the end of 2012, given
ongoing uncertainty about additional defense cuts slated to take
effect in January 2013 unless Congress reverses them.