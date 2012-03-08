BRIEF-Avalonbay says yield maintenance penalty to have no effect on core FFO/shr
* Avalonbay Communities - given notice to Freddie Mac that on june 30 intends to prepay all indebtedness outstanding under co's Freddie Mac secured debt pool
WASHINGTON, March 8 The board of General Dynamics Corp has split leadership at the defense contractor and has elected Marine systems chief Phebe Novakovic as president and chief operating officer, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jay Johnson will remain as chairman and chief executive, the people said.
BERLIN, June 12 Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann has resigned as General Motors prepares to sell its European division to French rival PSA Group, the German carmaker said.