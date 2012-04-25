April 25 Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp reported a 9 percent drop in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, citing slow government contract awards and a $67 million noncash charge from its European combat systems operations.

The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets said net earnings had fallen to $564 million, or $1.57 per share, from $618 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped to $7.6 billion from $7.8 billion.

The company affirmed its forecast for full-year earnings per share of $7.10 to $7.20, below analysts' forecasts of $7.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The charge from the European operations reduced the company's earnings per share by 13 cents in the quarter, General Dynamics said.

Chief Executive Officer Jay Johnson said the company's first-quarter performance reflected continued growth in its aerospace segment and healthy North American demand for Gulfstream aircraft, as well as challenges in federal procurement.

"We are continuing to see slower-than-anticipated award activity," Johnson said.

The issue was particularly acute in the company's information systems and technology division, even for contracts whose funding has already been approved, Johnson added.

The company had a funded backlog of $46.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, and a total backlog of $55.2 billion. It said it could also get $26.9 billion from unfunded federal contracts and options that have not been exercised.