Nov 27 Defense contractor General Dynamics
(GD.N) can survive U.S. military spending cuts and thrive with
the help of its Gulfstream jet division, Barron's said on
Sunday.
The business weekly said nearly three-quarters of General
Dynamics' $32 billion in revenue comes from defense contracts,
which will be severely cut back with budget reductions.
But the company is expected to make up for that setback
with its new $65 million G650 Gulfstream jet. The company has
booked orders for 200 of the aircraft and can start customer
deliveries in the second half of 2012, Barron's said.
The weekly quoted Morgan Stanley analyst Heidi Wood as
saying the company's aerospace earnings could account for 50
percent of total earnings in the next five years, up from 20
percent now.
She said margins, currently at 13 percent, could grow to
the mid-20 percent level, according to Barron's.
The weekly also cited Donald Porter, of value investors
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher, as saying General Dynamics' stock
could rise nearly 50 percent over its current level on the
basis of the Gulfstream business.
"They have years of backlog, even if the recession hits,
they'll have planes to make," Porter was quoted as saying.
"You're paying a defense multiple for a company with a jet
business that will ramp very dramatically."
Barron's said he anticipated a multiple of 12 times
earnings, which would put the stock at $91. General Dynamics
closed last week at $60.64.
The weekly also noted that Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway sold a large position in General Dynamics 10 years
ago, but recently came back to take a significant position.
