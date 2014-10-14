GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
Oct 14 Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, a unit of General Dynamics Corp, said it had launched two new business jets, the G500 and G600, and received orders for up to 70 aircraft from Flexjet LLC and Qatar Airways.
Dallas-based Flexjet LLC, a provider of fractional jet ownership and leasing services, will order up to 50 aircraft, including the G450, the G500 and G650, Gulfstream said.
Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, will order up to 20 Gulfstream aircraft, including the newly launched wide-cabin G500 and the flagship G650ER. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
April 16 Shares of railroad equipment provider Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp could rise as much as 20 percent as robust growth in the global mass-transit market offsets a recent slump in freight volumes, Barron's said.