WASHINGTON Oct 23 General Dynamics Corp Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts on Wednesday that the company is raising its forecast for full-year earnings per share by five cents to a range of $6.90 to $7.00, reflecting a better-than-expected third quarter.

Novakovic said the company was further along with its results than expected at the end of the third quarter, but General Dynamics was keeping its forecast moderate given continued uncertainty in the U.S. budget environment and the resulting slowdown in orders.

She said the increased full-year forecast assumed there would be no residual effect from the partial U.S. government shutdown.