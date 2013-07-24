US STOCKS-Wall St off as Trump agenda weighed; Dow down for 8th day
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
WASHINGTON, July 24 General Dynamics Corp reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday but said its backlog was down more than 5 percent from a year earlier.
The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets reported net earnings of $640 million, or $1.81 per share, up from $634 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was little changed at $7.91 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $1.62 on revenue of $7.73 billion.
The company's backlog was $49.4 billion at the end of the quarter, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier.
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise (Updates prices to close)
* Q4 revenue $462.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.1 million