* Earnings fell 4.8 percent
* Order backlog drops about 10 percent
* Delays in contract awards cited
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, July 25 Weapons and airplane maker
General Dynamics Corp posted lower second-quarter
earnings and lowered its outlook for full-year earnings,
dragging down its shares nearly 2.5 percent amid growing
concerns about the U.S. budget outlook.
Chief Executive Jay Johnson, who will retire at the end of
the year, s aid the order backlog was down to $52.4 billion in
the second quarter from $57.1 billion in the year earlier
period.
He said he expected better order volume in the second half
of the year, particularly in the company's aerospace division,
which expects to complete flight testing its new Gulfstream G650
in the third quarter.
Johnson said forecasts for the defense sector were difficult
given uncertainty about further defense budget cuts, the growing
likelihood that Congress would not complete a 2013 defense
budget in time for the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, and
the presidential election.
"The uncertainty and anxiety spawned by these second-half
events continues to impede Department of Defense and federal
government acquisition program execution," he said.
General Dynamics, which builds warships, ground combat
vehicles and business jets, said earnings from continuing
operations fell 4.8 percent to $634 million, or $1.77 per share
on a fully diluted basis, compared with $666 million, or $1.79
per share, in the year-earlier period.
Revenues edged up 0.5 percent to $7.9 billion in the second
quarter from $7.89 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected earnings
per share of $1.73 on revenues of $7.93 billion.
Joe Nadol, defense analyst with JP Morgan, said the
company's results were in line with expectations, but its
lowered guidance for the year could depress its share price.
General Dynamics shares were trading $1.05 or 1.6 percent
lower at $62.34 in late-morning trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The company, based in Falls Church, Virginia, described the
business climate as challenging, but continued cost-cutting
allowed operating margins to rise slightly to 12.2 percent.
Given uncertainty about the defense outlook, Johnson said
the company was focused heavily on executing its contracts,
cutting costs and consolidating facilities, primarily in Europe,
and safeguarding its capital.
"We are focused on what we can control," Johnson told
analysts.
Revenues were dragged lower by a 10 percent drop in the
information systems and technology sector, where expected orders
for already awarded tactical communication equipment contracts
failed to materialize, General Dynamics said.
Earnings in that sector dropped 24.4 percent.
But operating margins remained high across the company's
sectors, increasing in combat systems, shipbuilding and
aerospace, and dropping in the information systems sector.
Johnson said the Gulfstream brand had a sizable, multiyear,
large-cabin backlog and a robust order pipeline, and saw its
lowest order default rates since the begin of the global
financial downturn in 2008.
"Heading into the second half of 2012, I remain very
confident in our continued ability to execute," he said,
adding....I believe it is prudent to revise the full-year
earnings guidance range downward to $7.00 to $7.10 per share,
fully diluted."