WASHINGTON, Sept 18 General Dynamics Corp has won a $187.5 million contract to upgrade 44 M1A1 Abrams tanks and 40 M1A2-model Abrams tanks for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The contract will help extend production at the company's Lima, Ohio, plant, which is facing challenges due to the U.S. Army's plan to stop tank production for several years.

Some of the work would also be performed at the company's facility in Sterling, Michigan, according to the Pentagon's daily digest of major arms sales.

General Dynamics spokesman Rob Doolittle said the Saudi contract was one of several foreign and domestic orders the company was hoping to secure to ensure continued work at the Lima plant.