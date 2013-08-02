* Contract also covers missile launch system
* General Dynamics beat out Huntington Ingalls
* Contract runs through December 2016
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 U.S. military shipbuilder
General Dynamics Corp has won a contract valued at $212
million to design and construct a new steel deckhouse for the
third Zumwalt-class destroyer it is building in Bath, Maine, the
Pentagon said on Friday.
The fixed-price contract, which carries an incentive fee,
also covers construction of a new aft peripheral launch system
to launch missiles from the ship.
The contract runs through December 2016, the Pentagon said
in its daily digest of major weapons deals.
Chris Johnson, spokesman for Naval Sea Systems Command, said
the Navy initially planned to buy a composite deckhouse and the
missile launch system for the ship from Huntington Ingalls
Industries Inc. But it decided to launch a new limited
competition after failing to reach agreement after a year of
negotiations with Huntington Ingalls.
Ultimately, he said, Navy officials chose a cheaper offer
submitted by General Dynamics for a steel deckhouse after
concluding it would not compromise the weight and stealth
requirements for the ship, Johnson said.
In a statement, the Navy said work was progressing well on
all three Zumwalt class destroyers that General Dynamics is
building for the Navy. The new class of destroyers will provide
advanced land attack capability in possible future wars.
Work on the first destroyer, DDG 1000 is due to be completed
in fiscal 2014, with the second ship to follow in fiscal 2016
and the third in fiscal 2018.
The Navy awarded General Dynamics a $1.826 billion contract
for construction of the last two ships in September 2011.
Huntington Ingalls said it was disappointed but remained
committed to working closely with the Navy to complete its work
on the second destroyer by the first quarter of 2014.
"Ingallls Shipbuilding continues to perform well in building
the composite products for the DDG 1000 program. We demonstrated
considerable improvement from the first set of class products to
the second set and we are confident this trend would have
continued on DDG 1002," said Beci Brenton, a spokeswoman for the
shipbuilder.