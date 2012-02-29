* US Navy exercises option on previous contract
* GD says contract will help it further cut costs
WASHINGTON Feb 28 General Dynamics Corp
has won a contract worth $663 million to start work on
another DDG-51 destroyer for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon said on
Tuesday.
The U.S. Navy is exercising an option included in a contract
first won by General Dynamics last fall, the Defense Department
said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.
It said the contract ran through August 2018.
General Dynamics welcomed the contract announcement about
DDG 116, which is the fourth ship in the Navy's program to
continue building Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers.
Jeff Geiger, president of Bath Iron Works, the General
Dynamics unit that will do the work, said the additional work
would help the company cut costs and refine its shipbuilding
processes.
DDG 51 destroyers operate in support of the Navy's carrier
battle groups, surface action groups, amphibious groups and
replenishment groups, providing a complete array of
anti-submarine, anti-air and anti-surface capabilities.
They carry Aegis combat systems, two embarked SH-60
helicopters, advanced anti-aircraft missiles and Tomahawk
anti-ship and land-attack missiles.