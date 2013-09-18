WASHINGTON, Sept 18 General Dynamics Corp
on Wednesday announced leadership changes at its shipyards that
it said would help the company reduce costs and better serve its
main customer, the U.S. Navy.
The company said Jeffrey Geiger, president of General
Dynamics Bath Iron Works, the company's Maine shipyard, would
take over as president of General Dynamics Electric Boat
shipyard in Connecticut, effective Nov. 4, following the
retirement of Kevin Poitras after 40 years with the company.
Frederick Harris, president of the company's NASSCO shipyard
in San Diego, would remain in his current role but also take on
the top job at Bath Iron Works, General Dynamics said.
John Casey, executive vice president of marine systems for
General Dynamics, said the transition presented an opportunity
for the company to "ensure we are capturing all possible
efficiencies as we support our primary customer, the U.S. Navy."
In a statement, Casey said Harris had found creative ways to
lower costs on surface vessels at NASSCO, and would now look for
ways to "gain additional efficiencies across these already
high-performance organizations."
Navy officials are pressing industry to find ways to lower
the cost of weapons systems, given mounting pressures on U.S.
military budgets. Under current law, the Pentagon must reduce
its planned spending by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade.