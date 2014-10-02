Oct 2 Generale de Sante SA :

* Says Ramsay Health Care and Credit Agricole Assurances, a subsidiary of Credit Agricole, acquired a majority stake in Generale de Sante

* Transaction was implemented yesterday at a price of 16 euros per share

* Ramsay and Credit Agricole Assurances hold in total 83.4 pct of share capital and 75.7 pct of voting rights

* Has also signed a new syndicated loan agreement comprising various facilities for a maximum total of 1.075 billion euros due in 2020