BRIEF-Norsat announces filing of supplemental information for Hytera's offer
* Norsat announces filing of supplemental information for Hytera $11.25 USD offer and date for reconvened meeting to approve arrangement
NEW YORK Oct 19 General Electric Co : * Down 1.3 percent to $22.51 in premarket after Q3 results
* tipping Point Gaming says has entered into an amendment to a patent license agreement previously executed between parties