BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization
* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions
Nov 20 GE : * GE capital grows lending business with purchase of £1.4BN deutsche postbank
portfolio * Ge capital real estate - to acquire a portfolio of commercial property loans;
* Ge capital real estate - to acquire a portfolio of commercial property loans; transaction is expected to close before year-end
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion