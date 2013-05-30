May 30 General Electric Co is looking for successors to GE Capital Chief Executive Michael Neal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neal, who has held the position of chairman and chief executive of GE Capital for eight years, is expected to step down as early as this summer, the Journal said. ()

General Electric said last week it was considering spinning off parts of GE Capital - which provided about $107 billion of new financing in the United States in 2012 - through an initial public offering as part of its plan to reduce the size of the business.