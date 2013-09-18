Sept 18 General Electric Co on Wednesday
named Lorenzo Simonelli as chief executive of its oil and gas
unit, replacing Dan Heintzelman, who was appointed a vice
chairman of the company.
GE has spent over $14 billion since 2007 on acquisitions to
build up its oil and gas business, which is the company's
fastest growing, with $15 billion in revenues.
"Simonelli has done a good job of trying to bring an
underperforming unit into a profitable and growing business for
GE," said Morningstar analyst Daniel Holland. "Moving him to
energy puts him more in investors' eyes."
In his new role, Heintzelman, 56, will focus on services and
operations.
Russell Stokes will replace Simonelli, 40, as CEO of GE
Transportation.
"Lorenzo transformed GE Transportation from a North American
rail business to a global transportation equipment and solutions
provider," said Jeff Immelt, GE's CEO. The company is focusing
on its core industrial sectors such as energy.