May 16 GE Capital Corp will return cash to General Electric Co from this quarter and plans to pay the parent company a $4.5 billion special dividend.

The board of GE Capital declared a quarterly dividend of $475 million payable to GE in the second quarter. The dividend was suspended in 2009 during the financial crisis.

GE also said it plans to accelerate its common stock buyback from the second quarter, depending on market conditions.