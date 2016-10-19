(Adds GE comment)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA Oct 19 Nigeria needs more time to
negotiate a railway concession project with U.S. company General
Electric, the transport minister said on Wednesday.
Both sides have confirmed talks on GE being granted a
railway concession in the OPEC member worth around $2 billion.
. Nigeria's economic growth has been hampered for
decades by the lack of roads or functioning railways.
The government, suffering from a slump in revenue from crude
exports, wants to boost exports of food and other non-oil
products.
"GE is proposing a two-year rehabilitation of the rail
tracks to be carried out by them and to have a concession period
of 25 years within which to recover their investment," Transport
Minister Rotimi Amaechi told reporters on Wednesday.
"The government has not agreed and that is what our advisers
will sit with GE to agree," he said.
The West African country has already signed two deals worth
around $5 billion with China Civil Engineering Construction Corp
(CCECC), part of China's state-owned railway construction firm,
to modernise and build railways in the north and south, the
transport ministry said last month.
Africa Finance Corporation and Greenwich Financial Advisors
will assist the government in the talks on the railway
concession.
Nigeria's passenger and freight railway system was mainly
built by British colonial rulers before independence in 1960.
A GE spokeswoman, Patricia Obozuwa, said the government had
formally notified GE that it was "initiating a competitive
procurement process" following the expression of interest.
She said the process was "to award a concession for the
rehabilitation, financing and operation of the narrow gauge
railway system" on lines connecting southwestern megacity Lagos
with Kano, in the north, and another linking southern oil hub
Port Harcourt with Maiduguri, in the northeast.
"This procurement process is still ongoing and as such we
are not at liberty to disclose full details at the moment," she
added.
