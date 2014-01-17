Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
Jan 17 General Electric Co : * CEO says industrial revenue growth goal of 4-7% for 2014 looks achievable,
due in part to "huge backlog" * CEO says company "quite confident" in its operating framework for 2014 * CFO says company will continue to prune portfolio where it makes sense
HANOVER, Germany, April 24 German sporting goods company Adidas and engineering giant Siemens are teaming up to improve the production of custom-made sportswear such as trainers and speed up the process from design to finished goods.