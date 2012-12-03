Dec 3 General Electric Co, Metlife Inc
and Union Bank said they invested $247 million in a
201-megawatt(MW) wind farm in Kansas.
GE will provide 134 wind turbines to the Post Rock wind
farm, commissioned by renewable energy and waste management
investor NTR Plc.
The farm will sell power to Westar Energy, the
largest electric utility in Kansas.
U.S. wind power developers have installed a record number of
turbines in 2012.
New installations totaled 1,833 MW in the third quarter,
bringing United States's wind power capacity to 51,628 MW as of
Oct. 1, the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) said in a
report.
GE also signed an agreement worth $394 million on Monday
with Brazilian company Renova Energia S/A to supply
230 wind turbines to the wind developer. These turbines will be
managed and operated by GE.