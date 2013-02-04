NEW YORK Feb 4 General Growth Properties Inc on Monday said a key measure of earnings rose 23.3 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by greater occupancy and sales at its malls.

The company said fourth-quarter funds from operations increased to $312 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $253 million, or 26 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Funds from operations is a real estate investment trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect of depreciation on earnings.