Jan 3 Activist investor William Ackman's
Pershing Square Capital Management said it no longer wanted to
force a sale of General Growth Properties Inc after it
failed to secure an offer for the No. 2 U.S. mall owner.
Ackman urged General Growth in August to sell itself to top
U.S. mall owner Simon Property Group Inc, saying Simon
could give a premium of 51 percent above General Growth's then
share price.
Pershing Square - which has an about 8 percent stake in
General Growth, according to its latest regulatory filing -
said on Thursday it held talks with Simon but the company chose
not to go forward with any transaction. ()
General Growth had earlier rejected Ackman's proposal,
saying its shareholders would be best served by the company
sticking to its current business plan.
General Growth's shares have risen only 9 percent since
Ackman first urged the company to consider a sale. They closed
at $20.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.