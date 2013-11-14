Saudi Arabia launches US$9bn sukuk record-breaker
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise US$9bn, according to a lead, in the largest-ever sukuk offering.
MILAN Nov 14 Italian insurer Generali said on Thursday it bought the minority stake it did not already own in its Asian holding Generali Asia as it aimed to simplify its business structure in the fast-growing region.
The acquisition of a 40 percent stake in the Asian holding from the conglomerate Kuok Group was worth 40 million euros ($54 million), the Italian group said in a statement.
The deal has a "negligible" impact on Generali's Solvency one ratio, the dominant measure of capital strength for insurers, Generali said.
Generali Asia controlls the insurer's operations in Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
TORONTO, April 12 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, said on Wednesday it plans to move into a new headquarters in Toronto in 2020 that will house 15,000 employees.