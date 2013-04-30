TRIESTE, Italy, April 30 Europe's third-biggest insurer Generali said on Tuesday plans to sell its U.S. life reinsurance unit and its private banking arm BSI are going on as expected.

Generali's Chief Executive Mario Greco aims to raise 4 billion euros from non-core asset sales to shore up capital and restore value.

Speaking at the insurer's shareholder meeting, Greco said he did not intend to ask shareholders to help support the group's solvency ratio and its capital base. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini)