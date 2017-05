(Corrects after Generali amends People's Bank of China holding to 2.01 pct from 2.2 percent)

TRIESTE, April 30 Italian insurer Generali said on Thursday that China's central bank, People's Bank of China, has a 2.01 percent stake in the group.

U.S. asset manager Blackrock has a stake of 2.6 percent in the insurer, Generali told a shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)