MILAN May 31 Zurich Financial Services' Mario Greco is among candidates being considered to replace Assicurazioni Generali CEO Giovanni Perissinotto at an extraordinary board meeting called for Saturday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

"If the board makes an alternative choice, it will be a market decision, a candidate with an international standing," the person said.

The board was unhappy with the chief executive's performance, the person said. Like many financial companies, Generali has been hit hard by the deepening of the eurozone crisis, and its 2011 results were hit by impairment losses of 1 billion euros on Greek bonds and other holdings.

Its operating result of 3.9 billion euros in 2011 was below the bottom of its target range.

"Every corporate board must evaluate continually the possibility of obtaining a better performance from its CEO, especially if that performance has been unsatisfactory," the person said.

Generali's board must be in full agreement to replace Perissinotto, the person said.