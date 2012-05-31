BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
MILAN May 31 Assicurazioni Generali, Europe's third-largest insurer, is considering calling an extraordinary board meeting on Saturday, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
The sources would not disclose the agenda of the board meeting. Italian media have been speculating of increasing tensions between Generali's biggest shareholder Mediobanca and Generali's Chief Executive Officer Giovanni Perissinotto.
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.