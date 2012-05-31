EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN May 31 Italy's Generali, Europe's third-largest insurer, is considering calling an extraordinary board meeting on Saturday that would call into question the role of Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto, the Financial Times reported.
Four sources familiar with the situation told Reuters Generali was preparing to call the meeting but would not disclose the agenda at this stage.
The Financial Times said the attempt to oust Perissinotto, long criticised for the uderperformance of Generali's stock, was led by Generali's biggest shareholder Mediobanca, Italy's best-known investment bank.
Mediobanca declined to comment. Generali was not reacheable for comment. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has