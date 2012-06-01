MILAN, June 1 A majority of directors on the
board of Italy's insurance giant Generali are in
favour of ousting chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto at an
extraordinary board meeting on Saturday, sources close to the
board said on Friday.
Top investor Mediobanca's bid to remove
Perissinotto from his job and the likely arrival of a more
market-friendly top executive is seen reviving the appeal of
Italy's top insurer after months of underperformance.
Perissinotto struck back against Generali's biggest
shareholder bid to oust him by saying that the move would
destabilise Italy's biggest financial group at a time of great
market volatility. Generalli shares rallied on the news.
