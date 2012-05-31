BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
MILAN May 31 Italian insurer Generali , Europe's third-largest sector player, confirmed in a statement it would be holding a board meeting on Saturday.
The board would be assessing the organisational structure and performance of the company, discuss the possible replacement of a board member and discuss compensation issues.
Sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters investors will seek to oust Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto at the June 2 meeting, with one senior source saying Zurich Financial Services' executive Mario Greco was one possible candidate for the job.
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.