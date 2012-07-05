(Adds valuation)
By Victoria Howley
LONDON, July 5 Italy's biggest insurer Generali
has appointed JP Morgan to sell its BSI
private banking unit as the company prepares for a strategic
overhaul under incoming chief executive Mario Greco, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The former Zurich Financial Services executive
will take up his post on August 1, replacing Giovanni
Perissinotto, who was ousted by the board for losing the support
of top shareholder Mediobanca.
"I don't think the process will start until after he
arrives, but they want to have something ready for him to sell,"
one of the sources said.
Perissinotto was ousted because Mediobanca and other
investors were unhappy about Generali's performance. The insurer
has been hit hard by the deepening of the euro zone crisis and
by its large holding of Italian bonds.
BSI is no longer a core asset for Generali, the sources
said, and the insurer hopes to make between $1 billion and $2
billion from the sale, roughly equivalent to 1 percent to 3
percent of assets under management.
Swiss private banking group Julius Baer is an
obvious suitor for BSI once the process gets under way because
it has considered buying the business in the past, the sources
added.
Baer was reported last month to be in talks with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch about buying its non-US wealth
management business, which is valued at about $2 billion.
JP Morgan declined to comment. Generali and BSI could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto in Zurich; Editing
by David Goodman)