MILAN, April 30 Generali's Chairman Gabriele Galateri said on Wednesday the Italian insurer was in talks with prospective buyers of its Swiss wealth management unit BSI but no deal had yet been reached.

"As you know, Generali has since long kicked off a sale process for BSI. Generali will sell BSI only at the right terms," Galateri told shareholders at the annual meeting in home-base Trieste.

"Talks with potential buyers continue but there is no deal yet." (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeraro)