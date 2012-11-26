MILAN Nov 26 Italy's unlisted not-for-profit
Cariplo Foundation will not increase the size of its 1.6 percent
stake in Italy's insurer Generali, Cariplo Chairman
Giuseppe Guzzetti said on Monday.
According to financial newspaper Affari & Finanza, stakes
in Generali that are due to be put on the block by Fondiaria-SAI
, Mediobanca and the Bank of Italy in the
coming months could tempt either Intesa Sanpaolo or
banking foundation Fondazione Cariplo.
Guzzetti said the Fondazione Cariplo's stake in Generali
could not be increased because the foundation's statutes forbid
it from upping its exposure to listed groups. He said the
foundation intends to continue to hold its stake in Generali.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Jennifer Clark,
editing by Antonella Ciancio)