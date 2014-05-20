ROME May 20 Italian state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has sold around 50 pct of its stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali, which it held through its strategic fund FSI, CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said on Tuesday.

Bassanini said at a book presentation that the FSI had been selling its stake at market prices and would continue to do so in coming months.

In April, FSI held 4.48 percent of Generali. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)