BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.5 million dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
ROME May 20 Italian state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has sold around 50 pct of its stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali, which it held through its strategic fund FSI, CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said on Tuesday.
Bassanini said at a book presentation that the FSI had been selling its stake at market prices and would continue to do so in coming months.
In April, FSI held 4.48 percent of Generali. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 78.5 million versus EGP 40 million year ago