ROME May 20 Italian state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Tuesday its strategic fund FSI still held 4.48 percent of insurer Assicurazioni Generali .

CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said earlier on Tuesday the FSI had sold around 50 percent of its stake, but CDP said in a statement it had been hedging against price risks connected with its Generali shares but it had not reduced them.

The CDP has pledged to sell its stake in Generali at market prices by the end of 2015 and it reiterated this commitment in its statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)