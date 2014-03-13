MILAN, March 13 Generali Chief Executive Mario Greco, at the helm of Generali since August 2012, said on Thursday he does not plan to leave the insurer to head Italy's post office Poste Italiane, responding to press reports he could make the move.

"I read that too, and I was surprised and amused," Greco said on a conference call with journalists after the insurer announced 2013 results. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Lisa Jucca)