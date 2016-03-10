MILAN, March 10 Italy's biggest insurer Generali is set to appoint Philippe Donnet as new chief executive and Alberto Minali as managing director on Friday, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Donnet, 55, is the insurer's Italy country head and has been in Generali since October 2013. Minali is the group's chief financial officer.

The candidacy of Donnet, once a former manager at French insurer Axa as well as a supervisory board member at Vivendi , has been championed by French financier Vincent Bollore, key shareholder of investment bank Mediobanca, Generali's biggest shareholder.

Uncertainty following the sudden departure earlier this year of former CEO Mario Greco to rival Zurich Insurance has weighed heavily on Generali shares, with the group's capital base still below that of peers.

Generali declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)