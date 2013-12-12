MILAN Dec 12 Italian insurer Assicurazioni
Generali denied media reports on Thursday that some of
its life insurance products sold by Germany's Commerzbank
had breached local tax laws.
German prosecutors searched Commerzbank offices earlier in
December, looking for evidence that a foreign life insurance
company may have helped German investors evade taxes.
Financial daily Handelsblatt last week cited industry
sources as saying that the probe was focused on Generali and
that investigators expected to find evidence of tax evasion in
the hundreds of millions of euros.
"Generali confirms that these were life insurance policies
compliant with EU laws and German tax laws," a spokeswoman for
Italy's biggest insurer said in an email.
It said these policies were distributed by Commerzbank as an
agent for its subsidiary Generali PanEurope, reiterating that it
had not received any notification regarding the probe.
"As previously stated, Generali has not received any request
or notification from any German authority in relation to this
matter but will, of course, assist the German authorities with
any request for information."
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich)