CORRECTED-BRIEF-Poly Property Group contracted sales about RMB18.1 bln for five months to May
* Recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB18.1 billion for five months ended 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 2 The board of Italy's biggest insurer Generali made a no confidence vote on Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto on Saturday, ending his tenure, a board member said confirming an earlier Reuters report.
"I hope we've done the right thing," Claudio De Conto told reporters after the board meeting. He did not say if the board has appointed Zurich Financial Group's executive Mario Greco to succeed Perissinotto, as expected.
Another board member, Diego Della Valle who is also owner of shoemaker Tod's, said he will resign in a protest against ousting of Perissinotto.
"On Monday, I will inform the chairman of my resignation," Della Valle said as he left the meeting at Generali's offices in centre of Milan. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
LONDON, June 8 A change in UK listing rules for a potential initial public offering of oil company Saudi Aramco would be "highly inappropriate", fund manager Royal London said on Thursday, adding it would lobby against such a move.