MILAN May 30 Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday it had signed revolving credit facilities for up to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

In a statement Generali said it could draw on the facilities within a period of 2-3 years.

It said the operation would improve its flexibility to manage future cash needs.

($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)