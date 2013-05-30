BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in radiology group
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
MILAN May 30 Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday it had signed revolving credit facilities for up to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
In a statement Generali said it could draw on the facilities within a period of 2-3 years.
It said the operation would improve its flexibility to manage future cash needs.
($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
* Designation of Roel Z Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
ISTANBUL, March 29 Shares in Turkish state lender Halkbank plunged as much as 16 percent on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged one of its senior executives with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.