EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN, June 1 Eleven or 12 out of 17 Generali board members would support a no-confidence motion for the Italian insurer's chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Friday.
The source said the way Perissinotto had managed the company was unsatisfying and the matter had no connection with the Unipol-Fondiaria-SAI situation.
Generali investors unhappy with Perissinotto's management performance include bank Mediobanca, the DeAgostini and Caltagirone groups, as well as eyewear maker Luxottica , the source said.
The source confirmed that Mario Greco had been selected as candidate to replace Perissinotto. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Paola Arosio)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has