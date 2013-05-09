LONDON/NEW YORK May 9 French insurer Scor has emerged as the lead bidder for Generali 's U.S. life reinsurance business in a deal that could be announced shortly, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Generali USA is seen as an attractive asset by sector bankers who estimate the unit is worth about $800 million.

Generali and Scor declined to comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Anjuli Davies)